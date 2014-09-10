FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 409 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct bonds
#Switzerland Market Report
September 10, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 409 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May, 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Sept, 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               237.25 
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.55
 Yield (pct)                      0.752
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.96
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    465.25
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    27 June, 2037
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Sept, 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               171.75
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100.95
 Yield (pct)                      1.202
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.34
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    402.75
 
    

 (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
