ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.50 Maturity date April 30, 2042 Auction date Nov 14, 2012 Allotted (mln Sfr) 836.4 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 113.20 Yield (pct) 0.980 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.32 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1941.650