TABLE-Swiss allot 391 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024, 2037 bonds
#Switzerland Market Report
December 11, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss allot 391 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024, 2037 bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    11 June, 2024
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Dec, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               242.06 
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100.6
 Yield (pct)                      1.188
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  61.7 pct
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    392.06
 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    27 June, 2037
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Dec, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               149.28
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                92
 Yield (pct)                      1.664
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  78.9 pct
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    189.28

