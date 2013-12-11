TABLE-Swiss allot 391 mln Sfr of 1.25 pct 2024, 2037 bonds

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 June, 2024 Auction date 11 Dec, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 242.06 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.6 Yield (pct) 1.188 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 61.7 pct Total bids received (mln Sfr) 392.06 Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 27 June, 2037 Auction date 11 Dec, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 149.28 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 92 Yield (pct) 1.664 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 78.9 pct Total bids received (mln Sfr) 189.28