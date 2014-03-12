TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 569 mln Sfr of two bonds

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date May 25, 2022 Auction date March 12, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 346.43 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 110.0 Yield (pct) 0.733 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.8 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 624.43 Coupon (pct) 2.25 Maturity date June 22, 2031 Auction date March 12, 2014 Allotted (mln Sfr) 222.8 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 112.85 Yield (pct) 1.405 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.8 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 418.8