FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 569 mln Sfr of two bonds
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 12, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 569 mln Sfr of two bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     2.00
 Maturity date                    May 25, 2022
                                  
 Auction date                     March 12, 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               346.43
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                110.0
 Yield (pct)                      0.733
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.8
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    624.43
 
 Coupon (pct)                     2.25
 Maturity date                    June 22, 2031
                                  
 Auction date                     March 12, 2014
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               222.8
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                112.85
 Yield (pct)                      1.405
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.8
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    418.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.