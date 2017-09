ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The yield at auction on Switzerland’s 10-year government bond hit an all-time low of 0.011 percent on Wednesday, data from the Swiss Federal Treasury showed.

The treasury said it allotted 122.650 million Swiss francs ($132.34 million) of its 1.50 percent 2025 bond. ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Rupert Pretterklieber)