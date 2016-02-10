FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss Treasury details bond tender results
#Switzerland Market Report
February 10, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury details bond tender results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issues
on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Feb 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               64.10
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                115.50
 Yield (pct)                      -0.240
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    99.10
 

    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.5
 Maturity date                    30 April 2042
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Feb 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               273.72
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                131.35
 Yield (pct)                      0.260
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    313.22
 

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
