Swiss 10-year government bond yield falls to record low - Reuters data
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Switzerland Market Report
February 24, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss 10-year government bond yield falls to record low - Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swiss 10-year government bond yields fell to a record low of -0.406 percent on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Government bonds are typically seen as a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty, and yields drop as demand grows. Markets have experienced a rout in equity and bank debt since early 2016, and many central banks around the world have imposed negative interest rates to boost spending, making it less attractive for large investors to deposit money.

The Swiss National Bank’s deposit rate is currently set at -0.75 percent.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan warned earlier this week that loose monetary policy may be reaching its limits and may not be enough to shield countries from economic problems. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

