FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 0.50 pct 2030 bond, 4.0 pct 2049 bond
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 0.50 pct 2030 bond, 4.0 pct 2049 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    27 May 2030
                                  
 Auction date                     9 March 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               103.900
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                108.50
 Yield (pct)                      -0.094
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.366
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    141.900
 
 Coupon (pct)                     4.00
 Maturity date                    6 Jan 2049
                                  
 Auction date                     9 March 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               330.325
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                217.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.260
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.067
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    352.325
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.