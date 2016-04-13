TABLE-Swiss Treasury bond tender results

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date 25 May 2022 Auction date 13 April 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 330.1 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 116.5 Yield (pct) -0.652 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.3 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 435.1 Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date 25 June 2064 Auction date 13 April 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 88.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 177.0 Yield (pct) 0.286 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.8 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 157.65 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)