TABLE-Swiss Treasury bond tender results
April 13, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury bond tender results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     2.00
 Maturity date                    25 May 2022
                                  
 Auction date                     13 April 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               330.1
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                116.5
 Yield (pct)                      -0.652
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.3
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    435.1
 Coupon (pct)                     2.00
 Maturity date                    25 June 2064
                                  
 Auction date                     13 April 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               88.3
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                177.0
 Yield (pct)                      0.286
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.8
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    157.65
 

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

