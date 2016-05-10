FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury to top up 2026 bond, sets new 2058 issue
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury to top up 2026 bond, sets new 2058 issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond auction
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     May 11
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               open
 Retained (mln Sfr)               
 Issue price (pct)                tender
 Yield (pct)                      
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       
 Bid/Cover ratio                  
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     May 11
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               open
 Retained (mln Sfr)               
 Issue price (pct)                tender
 Yield (pct)                      
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       
 Bid/Cover ratio                  
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    
 

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.