TABLE-Swiss Treasury sells 42-year bond at 0.249 pct yield
#Switzerland Market Report
May 11, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury sells 42-year bond at 0.249 pct yield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     11 May 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               127.32
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                116.00
 Yield (pct)                      -0.323
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  3.01
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    383.32
 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     11 May 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               168.58
 Retained (mln Sfr)               300
 Issue price (pct)                110.00
 Yield (pct)                      0.249
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.26
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    381.68
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

