TABLE-Swiss Treasury sells 42-year bond at 0.249 pct yield

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date 11 May 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 127.32 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 116.00 Yield (pct) -0.323 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 3.01 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 383.32 Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 30 May 2058 Auction date 11 May 2016 Allotted (mln Sfr) 168.58 Retained (mln Sfr) 300 Issue price (pct) 110.00 Yield (pct) 0.249 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.26 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 381.68 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)