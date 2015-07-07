FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss 10-year gov't bond yields negative for first time since early June
#Switzerland Market Report
July 7, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss 10-year gov't bond yields negative for first time since early June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Yields on Switzerland’s 10-year government bond on Tuesday turned negative for the first time since early June, Thomson Reuters data showed, amid sell-offs in the futures market for oil and uncertainty over Greece’s financial future.

The yield fell to a session-low of -0.004 percent as a steep drop in oil futures added to expectations of low inflation, a key factor in determining bond yields.

Uncertainty over Greece’s position in the euro zone has also sparked a rush into assets like Swiss bonds which are considered safe-haven securities. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

