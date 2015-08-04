FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss treasury says cuts 2015 bond issues to 3-4 bln Sfr
August 4, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss treasury says cuts 2015 bond issues to 3-4 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s treasury said on Tuesday it would issue bonds worth 3-4 billion Swiss francs ($3.1-$4.13 billion) in 2015 instead of the originally planned 5 billion francs, because of earlier-than-expected tax receipts.

“In 2015, receipts from direct federal tax and withholding tax were delivered much earlier than in previous years due to the negative interest rate environment, which led to a sharp rise in liquidity towards the middle of the year,” the Federal Finance Administration said in a statement.

As a result, the planned auction date for bonds in October will now not be used.

$1 = 0.9681 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens

