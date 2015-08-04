FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swiss treasury cuts 2015 bond issues due to early taxpayers
#Intel
August 4, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss treasury cuts 2015 bond issues due to early taxpayers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Swiss to issue bonds worth 3-4 bln Sfr in 2015

* Had originally planned to issue 5 bln Sfr

* Cut thanks to earlier-than-expected tax receipts (Adds detail on early tax receipts, negative interest rates)

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s treasury on Tuesday cut the amount of bonds it will issue this year thanks to earlier-than-expected revenues from tax receipts.

In the hunt for returns in a period of negative interest rates, many Swiss firms and indivudals have rushed to pay taxes this year in order to benefit from a rebate for early taxpayers.

As a result, the Swiss treasury said it would now issue bonds worth 3-4 billion Swiss francs ($3.1-$4.13 billion) in 2015 instead of the originally planned 5 billion francs.

“In 2015, receipts from direct federal tax and withholding tax were delivered much earlier than in previous years due to the negative interest rate environment, which led to a sharp rise in liquidity towards the middle of the year,” the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) said in a statement.

The planned auction date for bonds in October will now not be used, the FFA said.

Since January, the Swiss central bank has implemented a policy of negative interest rates in Switzerland to discourage safe-haven flows into the Swiss franc.

The policy has also helped lower borrowing costs for Switzerland, with 10-year Swiss government bond yields in negative territory for much of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 0.9681 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens

