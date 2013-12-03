FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNB says Switzerland will borrow less in 2014, expects budget surplus
#Corrections News
December 3, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-SNB says Switzerland will borrow less in 2014, expects budget surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify that Switzerland, not the SNB, is selling the bonds)

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday the government will sell fewer bonds next year, amid an expected budget surplus in Switzerland.

Switzerland will issue bonds worth 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.61 billion) in monthly auctions next year, down from 6.7 billion this year. This will bring down the total value of outstanding Swiss bonds by 300 million francs to 78.8 billion francs at the end of next year.

Money market claims - used for short-term funding - will be lowered by 2.2 billion francs, the SNB said. ($1 = 0.9073 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

