Switzerland to raise 600 mln Sfr in debt in 2013
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Switzerland to raise 600 mln Sfr in debt in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland plans to raise 600 million Swiss francs in the Swiss capital market in 2013, slightly less than this year, the Swiss National Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The total volume of gross bond issuance is expected to amount to approximately 7.5 billion francs. 6.9 billion francs will be redeemed in the market, resulting in a net issue requirement of 600 million francs, the SNB said.

Gross debt issuance including the Swiss Confederation’s own tranches amounted to 7.8 billion in 2012, meaning a net debt redemption of Confederation bonds of 800 million francs, the SNB said.

Bond auctions are going to held on the second Wednesday of the month, with April, October and November being optional dates, the SNB said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

