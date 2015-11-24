FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss finance office to hold bond auction next month
#Switzerland Market Report
November 24, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss finance office to hold bond auction next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Finance Administration (FFA) said on Tuesday it would take up its option to hold a bond auction next month.

“The Federal Finance Administration will maintain the optional issue date of Dec. 9, 2015,” the FFA said in a statement. “On Dec. 8, it will announce as usual which Confederation bond will be issued. The 2016 issuance calendar will be published on the same day.”

It had looked to issue up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($3.93 billion) in bonds in 2015.

$1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Paul Arnold and Ruppert Pretterklieber; Editing by Angus MacSwan

