ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss federal government expects to end 2013 with a modest budget surplus instead of a previously forecast deficit.

The government said on Wednesday that it expects a surplus of around 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($642 million), compared with its earlier projection for a deficit of 0.4 billion francs. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by John Stonestreet)