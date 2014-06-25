Swiss government sees 2015 surplus after voters reject Gripen purchase

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss government’s budget for next year has swung from a deficit to a 500 million Swiss franc ($558 million) surplus after it made spending cuts and voters decided against buying new fighter jets.

The government had previously forecast it would only return to a budget surplus in 2016, after a slight deficit this year because of a parliamentary delay to planned savings measures.

It announced the changes on Wednesday in a regular mid-year review of the following year’s budget.

In February, a thin majority of Swiss voted against replacing Switzerland’s aging fleet of fighter jets with 22 Gripen jets from Saab at a cost of $3.5 billion.

Switzerland’s public expenditures have been kept in check with the help of a constitutional “debt brake”, enacted in 2003 after government finances spiralled in the 1990s.

The debt brake compels the government to link spending plans to expected revenues and accumulate surpluses when the economy is growing, so that it has a buffer when growth stalls.

Even though it had to bail out Swiss bank UBS in 2008, Switzerland has recorded federal budget surpluses throughout the financial crisis. Its ratio of debt to gross domestic product is projected at roughly 50 percent this year by the government.

Last week, it kept its GDP growth forecast for the year at 2.0 percent while warning of substantial risks attached to the economic recovery, which in turn could hamper Switzerland’s export-orientated economy.