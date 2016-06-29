FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rising asylum claims to lift Swiss budget deficit in 2017
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Rising asylum claims to lift Swiss budget deficit in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is expecting the federal budget deficit to rise to around 600 million Swiss francs ($613 million) next year due to the costs of rising numbers of asylum seekers.

The government also forecast annual deficit of 1.4 billion to 2 billion francs in the 2018-2020 financial plan, which it said was only partly due to migration costs, and said it would unveil a savings package for these years this autumn.

Switzerland is expecting the number of asylum applications to rise to 45,000 this year, from 39,500 last year, Switzerland's finance minister told a media conference on Wednesday, adding this acceleration would result in an increase in migration expenditure of 850 million francs in 2017.

The Swiss finance ministry expects a financing deficit of 500 million francs in 2016.

"As long as we play by the rules that we promised to respect because we are part of the Schengen space, the numbers will go up," Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) said at the briefing, which was webcast.

Later this year, the government will ask parliament to approve paying part of the migration costs out of a separate fund for exceptional expenses in order to make sure the country respects its debt brake. ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.