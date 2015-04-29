UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank applies for Swiss licence-FINMA

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - State-owned China Construction Bank (CCB) has applied for a Swiss banking licence, a spokesman for Switzerland’s financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The country is keen to attract a Chinese bank to help its bid to be a major trading hub in China’s renminbi currency.

Sources told Reuters in March that CCB had plans to set up branches in eight countries this year, including Switzerland.

“I can confirm that we received an application for a Swiss banking licence by the CCB this month,” a spokesman for Berne-based regulator FINMA said in an emailed statement.

CCB had no official comment outside of normal business hours.

The FIMMA spokesman did not elaborate on the length of time it would take to until approval is granted.

Chinese state-owned banks have been expanding aggressively overseas in recent years, partly aiming to facilitate the internationalisation of China’s currency.

In January, the Swiss central bank and the People’s Bank of China agreed to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading of the renminbi and to extend a pilot scheme for clients of Swiss banks.