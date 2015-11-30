FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Construction Bank gets OK as renminbi clearing bank in Switzerland
November 30, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

China Construction Bank gets OK as renminbi clearing bank in Switzerland

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China has authorised the Zurich branch of the China Construction Bank to be the renminbi clearing bank in Switzerland as of today, the Swiss National Bank said on Monday.

The authorisation implements a memorandum of understanding the countries’ central banks signed in January on renminbi clearing arrangements, it added in a statement.

“The availability of renminbi clearing services will facilitate and promote the use of the renminbi in cross-border transactions between companies and financial institutions,” it said. The development of a renminbi market in Switzerland will also bolster Switzerland as a financial centre, it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

