British tourist bus crashes in Switzerland, 41 hurt
September 4, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 2 years ago

British tourist bus crashes in Switzerland, 41 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Forty-one people were injured in central Switzerland when a British tourist bus and four trucks were involved in a collision on Friday, police said.

Four people suffered serious injuries in the accident that occurred in a construction zone on a motorway between the towns of Sempach and Sursee. The cause was under investigation.

At least three rescue helicopters and several ambulances went to the accident site about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Zurich. (Reporting by John Miller and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
