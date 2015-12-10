FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich prosecutors drop probe of Blocher in Sarasin leak case
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 10, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich prosecutors drop probe of Blocher in Sarasin leak case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Zurich prosecutors have dropped an investigation of former Swiss government member Christoph Blocher after failing to find evidence he played an illegal role in leaking confidential bank data, prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

They said the found no evidence that Blocher, a leader in the anti-immigration Swiss People’s Party, influenced a decision by a former information technology employee at Bank Sarasin to release confidential bank information.

The case, dating to 2012, involved information on currency deals by the family of now-former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand that was leaked by a Sarasin employee to a lawyer with ties to Blocher’s political party.

reut.rs/1OjJtgj (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.