German IT specialist gets 3 years jail for Swiss data theft
August 22, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

German IT specialist gets 3 years jail for Swiss data theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A Swiss court sentenced a computer specialist to three years in jail on Thursday for selling client data from Swiss bank Julius Baer to German tax authorities, after the man agreed a plea bargaining deal with prosecutors.

The 54-year-old German-born man appearing before the Swiss criminal court in a striped polo shirt and jeans, said that he had intended to use the bulk of a 1.1 million euro ($1.47 million) reward to pay off taxes he owed in Germany. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Albert Schmieder; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Louise Ireland)

