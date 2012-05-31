FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. prosecutor in Swiss bank cases resigns-source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. prosecutor in Swiss bank cases resigns-source

Lynnley Browning

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - A top U.S. prosecutor responsible for a crackdown on Swiss banks and sellers of corporate tax shelters has resigned from the Justice Department, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kevin Downing, 46, who has led agency criminal probes of the Swiss banking industry, and earlier of banks and accounting firms, is leaving to join a law firm, the source said.

The name of the law firm could not be immediately determined.

His departure comes amid intense scrutiny of Swiss banks by the Justice Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Eleven banks, including Credit Suisse AG , are under criminal investigation. Wegelin & Co, Switzerland’s oldest private bank, was indicted in February.

Dozens of Swiss private bankers and their American clients have been indicted in recent years.

Downing joined the Justice Department in 1997. He led the investigation of banks, accounting firms and law firms that sold bogus tax shelters to retail investors.

Under his direction, a probe culminated in a deferred-prosecution agreement with KPMG in 2005. The Big Four accounting firm averted indictment by admitting to criminal wrongdoing and paying a $456 million fine.

Downing also led the investigation of UBS AG , Switzerland’s largest bank. In 2005, UBS entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and paid a $780 million fine over tax-evasion services sold through its private bank to wealthy Americans.

Charles Miller, a Justice Department spokesman, declined Thursday to comment on Downing’s departure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.