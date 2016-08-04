Swiss consumers stay downbeat despite high worldwide perch

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss consumers maintained their gloomy outlook in July, carrying a stint of household pessimism into its ninth consecutive quarter.

The third-quarter consumer confidence reading marked the fifth straight result below the country's already downbeat average, indicating an unusually poor assessment in a country that, despite hurdles over recent years, has remained one of the world's richest.

"The Swiss consumer sentiment index has languished below the long-term average of -9 points since the survey undertaken in July 2015," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

Its reading of -15 points in July meant residents on balance assessed the Swiss economy more negatively than positively, based on the results of a telephone survey of around 1,200 households.

The Swiss economy has faced major uncertainty after the Swiss National Bank abandoned an exchange rate cap against the euro in January 2015, causing the Swiss franc to soar and exports to the country's main trading partner to take a hit. But the economy showed unexpected resilience during a "dark year".

Since then, Swiss households have braced for the as-yet unknown impact of Britain's decision to the leave the European Union.

But Swiss households have nonetheless remained some of the world's fittest in financial terms.

In 2015 the World Bank ranked Swiss people second in the world by per capita gross domestic product and third by per capita gross national income, valued at just over $84,000 per head.

In Credit Suisse's 2015 Global Wealth Report, Switzerland held on to its first-place rank and remained the only country whose average adult net worth exceeded $500,000.

While it was also one of the countries with the highest wealth inequality, the report said, median wealth stood at $107,600, making the typical Swiss the sixth best off in the world. Unemployment stood at just 3.3 percent in June.

Since the first sentiment survey conducted in October 1972, the Swiss have expected brighter prospects in just 56 out of a total 176 quarters, or a cumulative 14 out of 44 years. (Editing by Michael Shields)