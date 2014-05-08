TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index inches lower in Q2

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped slightly to one point in April from two points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
Sentiment index* 1 2 -5
Sub components:
Consumers’ assessment of:
- economic outlook 8 18 3
- unemployment outlook 30 40 47
- future personal finances 1 4 2
- likelihood of saving 25 25 23
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between 0 and 7 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of 3 points.
