Swiss prices stabilise in May as SNB seen holding firm

* Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct y/y in May

* Weak price pressure supports SNB cap

* Economists expect franc cap to stay in place

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell at a slightly slower pace on an annual basis in May, data showed on Thursday, but still-weak price pressure continued to support the case for the Swiss National Bank to keep a lid on the franc to ward off deflation.

Prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month, in line with average analyst forecasts and up from zero in April. Prices fell 0.5 percent on the year, compared with forecasts for a drop of 0.6 percent, as rents, food and clothes became more expensive.

Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed the Swiss currency from one record high to another.

A large majority of economists polled by Reuters said they saw the cap unchanged for the next 12 months, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook, weak economic growth and the costs of defending a higher cap.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated on Sunday that the franc was still highly valued, despite a recent weakening. He said the SNB did not plan to “fine-tune” its policy on the franc although it would not rule out any steps to meet its goals.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, fell 0.4 percent in May. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)