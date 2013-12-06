Swiss prices rise on year for first time in more than 2 years

* Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct y/y in Nov vs -0.3 pct in Oct

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss annual inflation moved into positive territory in November for the first time since the Swiss National Bank capped the soaring franc more than two years ago.

Prices rose 0.1 percent on the year, compared to the average forecast from analysts for a fall of 0.1 percent. Prices were flat month-on-month, also beating expectations for a 0.2 percent decline.

The Federal Statistics Office said higher prices for package holidays, rents and meat were offset by lower prices for telecommunication, oil and vegetables in the monthly reading.

An extended flirtation with deflation driven by the huge gains made by the Swiss franc drove the Swiss National Bank to establish a 1.20 per euro cap on the safe-haven currency two years ago.

But a recent string of upbeat economic data and signs of a recovering global economy have led some analysts to question whether the cap may prove increasingly unnecessary.

“The 0.1 percent y/y result was the firmest since way back in Sep 2011 of course,” said Global Informa Markets analyst Tony Nyman.

“Interestingly it does come during the week there were reports that one Swiss bank is suggesting the SNB’s 1.20 Swiss franc cap could become irrelevant with no real deflation threat,” he said.

The SNB, which holds its quarterly monetary policy meeting next week, has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the cap.

Last week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the franc still remained highly valued and he saw no reason to end the policy for now.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep the cap in place until 2015 or even later to support the economy.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, rose by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in September, compared to -0.1 percent in October. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)