UPDATE 1-Swiss price fall accelerates in March cap on franc scrapped

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell in March at the fastest annual rate since mid-2012, suggesting deflationary pressure has grown since Switzerland’s central bank abandoned its cap on the value of the currency, causing the Swiss franc to soar against the euro.

On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap of 1.20 francs per euro and said defending the currency at that level was unsustainable.

The franc has since appreciated sharply, increasing deflationary risks and prompting the central bank to predict prices would fall 1.1 percent in 2015, which would be the biggest decline since 1950.

Prices fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in March but rose 0.3 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. The monthly rise was caused by higher prices for clothing, petroleum products and package holidays, it said.

March’s annual decline follows year-on-year falls of 0.8 percent in February and 0.5 percent in January.

The drop in prices last month was the sharpest since June 2012, a year marked by hefty interventions by the SNB to defend its cap on the franc. The cap was introduced in September 2011 to combat deflation and stave off a recession.

SNB Board Member Fritz Zurbruegg said in March Switzerland is not expected to enter into a deflationary spiral and reiterated the bank stands ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions as necessary.

The Swiss central bank has few other policy options, analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

“A further rate cut would probably have little effect. It (the SNB) will probably only fall back on new, untested monetary policy instruments with caution and only under great pressure,” Commerzbank said.

A survey by opinion research institute gfs.bern showed last week 56 percent of Swiss voters said they agreed with the SNB's decision to remove the cap on the franc.