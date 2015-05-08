CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swiss price fall accelerates in April, hit by strong franc

(Corrects name of SNB alternate board member in fifth paragraph to Dewet Moser, not Thomas Moser)

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell at a faster pace in April than in the previous month, highlighting increasing deflationary pressures from the soaring Swiss franc.

In April, Swiss consumer prices fell 1.1 percent year on year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, steeper than the 0.9 percent drop posted in the previous month which had been the biggest annual rate decline since mid-2012.

Prices fell 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, compared to a 0.3 percent increase in March.

The April numbers were lower than economists had forecast in a Reuters poll and were a sign of further pricing pressure from the strong franc.

In a speech on Friday, SNB alternate board member Dewet Moser said the central bank was prepared to be active in the foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions.

On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap on the franc set at 1.20 per euro and the resulting rise in the franc has lowered the price of imports into Switzerland from the euro zone.

In March, the SNB slashed its inflation forecast and is now predicting prices to fall this year and in 2016.

The rise in the franc sparked fears Switzerland’s export-driven economy could face a recession and separate jobless data on Friday showed seasonally adjusted unemployment edged slightly higher in April to 3.3 percent.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron believes the SNB is prepared to buy euros in a bid to weaken the Swiss franc.

“In general, we expect the SNB to remain active in the foreign exchange market if the Swiss franc appreciates,” Botteron wrote in a note.

“Data indicates that the SNB has recently purchased foreign currencies to prevent the franc from appreciating too much, probably at a level of EUR/CHF 1.03 and below.”