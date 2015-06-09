Swiss prices fall in May as deflationary pressure persists

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell in May compared to the same month in 2014, pointing to increasing deflationary pressure since the removal of a cap on the value of the Swiss franc sent the currency soaring against the euro.

In May, Swiss consumer prices fell 1.2 percent year on year, the Federal Statistics Office (FSO) said on Tuesday, slightly more than the 1.1 percent fall seen in the previous month.

Prices rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, more than the 0.1 percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Prices had fallen 0.2 percent on the month in April.

The monthly increase was mainly due to higher prices for cars, oil products and rent, the FSO said.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap on the franc -- set at 1.20 per euro -- on January 15. The franc’s subsequent surge has lowered the price of imports into Switzerland from the euro zone.

In March, the SNB slashed its inflation forecast and is now predicting prices to fall this year and in 2016. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)