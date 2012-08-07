FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.7 pct yr/yr in July
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.7 pct yr/yr in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.7 
percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday .
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               July 2012   June 2012  July 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.5        -0.3        -0.8
 Pct change y/y                -0.7        -1.1         0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.0        99.5        99.7
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -1.0        -1.2         0.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.4        -1.6         0.0
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.8
 High        -0.6
 Low         -1.0
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.6
 High        -0.8
 Low         -0.4
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.