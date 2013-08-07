Swiss consumer prices break negative y/y trend in July

* Swiss CPI flat y/y, 0.4 pct lower m/m

* Clothing clearance sales drive m/m fall

* Switzerland still in a deflationary spiral - analyst

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Swiss annual consumer prices were steady in July compared to a year ago, breaking a series of year-on-year falls stretching back to September 2011 when the Swiss franc was trading near record highs.

Prices fell 0.4 percent month-on-month, in line with forecasts, with the decline driven mainly by clearance sales in the clothing sector. Prices for groceries and petrol rose, though the cost of car and air transport fell.

“The flat year-on-year result is a semi-surprise, but on balance Switzerland remains in a deflationary spiral,” said Informa Global Markets analyst Tony Nyman.

“Though the 1.20 francs per euro cap is working on an FX basis it has arguably been less successful in stirring prices in the country.”

The country’s central bank imposed the 1.20 per euro cap in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis piled into the Swiss franc, sending it to a series of record highs. It almost hit parity with the single currency and threatened to tip the economy into recession.

A survey of investors by the ZEW economic research institute showed they expected the SNB to scrap the 1.20 limit against the euro in two years, with 38 percent of respondents predicting the cap could go within a year.

The SNB has reiterated that the cap is a key policy instrument, needed to keep the franc in check against the euro if further uncertainty should hit euro zone economies. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)