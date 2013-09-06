Swiss consumer prices unchanged as franc cap shows its value

* CPI unchanged year on year in August, in line with poll

* Seasonal discounts for clothes, fruit drive month-on-month dip

* May signal end of deflationary spiral -analyst

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices were unchanged year on year for the second month in a row in August, suggesting deflationary pressures that prompted the Swiss National Bank to cap the franc two years ago are easing.

Prices were down 0.1 percent month-on-month compared with a forecast for an unchanged reading in a Reuters poll, due to seasonal discounts for fruit, vegetables and clothing, the Federal Statistics Office said in a statement on Friday.

Rental costs and prices of oil products rose, the office said.

“(We‘re) looking at it with optimism, we can argue that very slowly the deflationary spiral seen for a couple of years now is seemingly coming to an end,” Informa Global Markets analyst Tony Nyman said.

“That should encourage the SNB that its 1.20 franc cap (against the euro) is not only working on a forex basis but also for prices.”

He did not expect the data to impact policy or the market, which was focusing on U.S. job market data due at 1230 GMT.

The central bank set its cap in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis piled into the Swiss franc, sending it to a series of record highs. It almost hit parity with the single currency and threatened to tip the Swiss economy into recession.

Though the currency has weakened since then, the SNB reiterated the cap remains a key policy instrument.

The SNB holds its next policy meeting on September 19. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by John Stonestreet)