TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.9 pct yr/yr in Feb
March 8, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.9 pct yr/yr in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices
 fell 0.9 percent in February from a year ago and were
0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Thursday. 	
    	
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Feb 2012    Jan 2012   Feb 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.3          -0.4        0.4
 Pct change y/y                -0.9         -0.8        0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1         98.9      100.0
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.2          -1.0        0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.2          -1.4        0.1
 	
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.	
    	
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:	
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm	
    	
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         	
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.9
 High        -0.8
 Low         -1.2
                                	
 M/M         
 Median      0.2
 High        0.3
 Low         -0.1
       	
    BACKGROUND	
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

