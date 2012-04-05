FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.0 pct yr/yr in March
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.0 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0
p ercent in March from a year ago and were 0.6 percent higher
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Thu rsday.	
    	
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                
                              March 2012  Feb 2012   March 2011
                                                     
 Pct change m/m               0.6           0.3       0.6
 Pct change y/y               -1.0         -0.9       1.0
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)       99.7          99.1      100.7
                                                     
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct        -1.2          0.2        0.6
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct        -1.6          0.2        0.8
 	
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.	
    	
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:	
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm	
    	
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         	
 Y/Y         
 Median      -1.1
 High        -0.7
 Low         -1.3
                                	
 M/M         
 Median      0.4
 High        0.5
 Low         0.0
       	
    BACKGROUND	
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.