TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1 pct yr/yr in April

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0 p ercent from a year ago but were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011 Pct change m/m 0.1 0.6 0.1 Pct change y/y -1.0 -1.0 0.3 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.8 99.7 100.8 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 -0.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.5 -1.6 -0.1 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.9 High -0.3 Low -1.0 M/M Median 0.2 High 0.8 Low 0.0