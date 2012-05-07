FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1 pct yr/yr in April
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1 pct yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0
p ercent from a year ago but were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.	
    	
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Apr 2012    Mar 2012   Apr 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.1          0.6        0.1
 Pct change y/y                -1.0         -1.0       0.3
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.8         99.7       100.8
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -1.2         -1.2      -0.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.5         -1.6      -0.1
 	
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.	
    	
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:	
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm	
    	
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         	
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.9
 High        -0.3
 Low         -1.0
                                	
 M/M         
 Median      0.2
 High        0.8
 Low         0.0
       	
    BACKGROUND	
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

