TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.0 pct yr/yr in May
June 7, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices in May fell
1.0 p ercent from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Th ursday.	
    	
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                               
                               May 2012    April    May 2011
                                           2012     
                                                    
 Pct change m/m                 0.0         0.1       0.0
 Pct change y/y                -1.0        -1.0       0.4
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.8        99.8     100.8
                                                    
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -1.2        -1.2       0.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.5        -1.5      -0.2
 	
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.	
    	
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:	
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm	
    	
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         	
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.9
 High        -0.8
 Low         -1.2
                                	
 M/M         
 Median       0.1
 High         0.2
 Low         -0.1
       	
    BACKGROUND	
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

