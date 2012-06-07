TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.0 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices in May fell 1.0 p ercent from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Th ursday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX May 2012 April May 2011 2012 Pct change m/m 0.0 0.1 0.0 Pct change y/y -1.0 -1.0 0.4 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.8 99.8 100.8 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 0.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.5 -1.5 -0.2 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.9 High -0.8 Low -1.2 M/M Median 0.1 High 0.2 Low -0.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments