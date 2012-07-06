FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.1 pct yr/yr in June
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 1.1 pct yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 1.1 percent from a
year ago in June and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Fr iday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               JUNE 2012   MAY 2012   JUNE 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         0.0        -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -1.1        -1.0         0.6
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.5        99.8       100.5
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -1.2        -1.2         0.3
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.6        -1.5         0.1
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages,
tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out
administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German,
Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.html
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -1.0
 High        -0.8
 Low         -1.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.3
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.