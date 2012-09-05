FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in Aug
September 5, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5 
percent from a year ago and were umnchanged compared with the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesda y.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                
                              Aug 2012    July 2012  Aug 2011
                                                     
 Pct change m/m               0.0          -0.5       -0.3
 Pct change y/y               -0.5         -0.7        0.2
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)       99.0         99.0       99.4
                                                     
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct        -1.1         -1.0        0.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct        -1.4         -1.4       -0.2
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.1
 High        0.2
 Low         -0.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.6
 High        -0.3
 Low         -0.6
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

