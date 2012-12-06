FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Nov
December 6, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year
ago in November and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               NOV 2012    OCT 2012   NOV 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         0.1       -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -0.4        -0.2       -0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1        99.4       99.4
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.6        -0.8       -1.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.7        -1.0       -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages,
tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out
administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German,
Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.html
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

