TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Dec
January 11, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4
percent in December from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Dec 2012    Nov 2012   Dec 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.2        -0.3        -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -0.4        -0.4        -0.7
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.9        99.1        99.3
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.6        -0.6        -1.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.7        -0.7        -1.6
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.2
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
                                
 M/M         
 Median       0.0
 High         0.1
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
