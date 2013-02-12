FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3
percent in January from a year ago and were also 0.3 percent
lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                                Jan 2013   Dec 2012   Jan 2012
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         -0.2       -0.4
 Pct change y/y                -0.3         -0.4       -0.8
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.6         98.9       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.4         -0.6       -1.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.5         -0.7       -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.3
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.3
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
