July 5, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               JUNE 2013   MAY 2013   JUNE 2012
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                 0.1          0.1       -0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.1         -0.5       -1.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.3         99.2       99.5
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.2         -0.4       -1.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.3         -0.5       -1.6
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.4
 High        -0.3
 Low         -0.5
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.1
 High        0.0
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments 

 (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

