TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in July

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices were unchanged in July from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX July 2013 June 2012 July 2012 Pct change m/m -0.4 0.1 -0.5 Pct change y/y 0.0 -0.1 -0.7 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 99.3 99.0 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.2 -0.2 -1.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.3 -0.3 -1.4 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.1 High 0.0 Low -0.3 M/M Median -0.4 High -0.4 Low -0.5