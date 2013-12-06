TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12 Pct change m/m 0.0 -0.1 -0.3 Pct change y/y 0.1 -0.3 -0.4 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.1 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 -0.1 -0.6 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.1 -0.1 -0.7 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.1 High 0.0 Low -0.1 M/M Median -0.2 High 0.0 Low -0.3 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments