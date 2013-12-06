FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr in Nov
December 6, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices rose 0.1
percent in November from a year ago and were flat compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Nov '13     Oct '13    Nov '12
 Pct change m/m                0.0         -0.1       -0.3
 Pct change y/y                0.1         -0.3       -0.4
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1        99.1       99.1
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.1         -0.1       -0.6
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.1         -0.1       -0.7
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.1
 High         0.0
 Low         -0.1
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.2
 High         0.0
 Low         -0.3
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

