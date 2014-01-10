FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr in December
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices rose 0.1
percent from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Dec 2013    Nov 2013   Dec 2012
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.2         0.0        -0.2
 Pct change y/y                 0.1         0.1        -0.4
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.9        99.1        98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.0          0.1        -0.6
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.2          0.1        -0.7
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median       0.2
 High         0.3 
 Low         -0.1
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.1
 High         0.0
 Low         -0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
