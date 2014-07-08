FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in June
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 8, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show Swiss prices were unchanged year-on-year
instead of falling 0.1 pct)
    ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago and fell 0.1 percent compared with the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                
                               June 2014  May 2014   June 2013
                                                     
 Pct change m/m                -0.1        0.3         0.1
 Pct change y/y                 0.0        0.2        -0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.4        99.5       99.3
                                                     
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct          0.0        0.1        -0.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct          0.2        0.4        -0.3
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median       0.2 pct
 High         0.4 pct
 Low         -0.1 pct
                                
 M/M         
 Median       0.1 pct
 High         0.4 pct
 Low         -0.2 pct
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
